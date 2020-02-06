Armenian embassy in Russia to ensure evacuated national’s repatriation after quarantine period

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has said it maintains contact with authorities regarding L. Baghdasaryan, the Armenian national who was evacuated from China by the Russian military amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The evacuated citizen has been placed in quarantine in Tyumen Region and will remain there for 14 days.

“After the quarantine period, the embassy will ensure the citizen’s repatriation to Armenia as necessary and required”, the embassy said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan