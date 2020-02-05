Ararat Mirzoyan, Ambassadors of OSCE and CoE countries discuss situation over Constitutional Court
20:45, 5 February, 2020
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Ambassadors of the countries member to the OSCE and the Council of Europe on February 5 to discuss the situation over the Constitutional Court, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
