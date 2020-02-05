Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Ararat Mirzoyan, Ambassadors of OSCE and CoE countries discuss situation over Constitutional Court

Ararat Mirzoyan, Ambassadors of OSCE and CoE countries discuss situation over Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Ambassadors of the countries member to the OSCE and the Council of Europe on February 5 to discuss the situation over the Constitutional Court, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration