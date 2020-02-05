Armenian parliament to discuss amendments to law on Constitutional Court tomorrow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session of the Council of the National Assembly of Armenia took place on February 5, chaired by parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the Council gave its consent to convene an extraordinary sitting on February 6, at 11:00.

The Council also gave consent to make amendments to a number of laws, including to the law on the Constitutional Court and the law on referendum.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan