OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. An OSCE mission will conduct a planned ceasefire monitoring on February 6 at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring will be carried out by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office field assistants Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office personal assistant Simon Tiller (UK).

From the opposite side of the line of contact the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member Martin Shuster (Germany).

The monitoring will take place in accordance to arrangements reached with the government of Artsakh. It will be carried out in the eastern part of the village of Talish in the Martakert region.

The authorities of Artsakh expressed willingness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the safety of the OSCE mission.

