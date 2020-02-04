Chinese tourists discharged from Yerevan clinic after coronavirus alert turns out to be common cold

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The two Chinese tourists who were quarantined last week in a Yerevan hospital on suspicions of having the novel coronavirus have been discharged from the clinic after testing negative for the disease.

According to medics the two simply had the common cold.

“As you know the coronavirus tests were negative. The Chinese tourists received the required treatment and were discharged,” said healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan.

All suspected cases have tested negative so far.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan