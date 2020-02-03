Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 February

Soldier injured in Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A soldier (conscript) has been injured in one of Artsakh’s military regiments, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

He added that according to preliminary information the soldier shoot at his leg by his own weapon.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that at the moment he can provide no more details.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




