2020 will be fertile year and not only in agricultural sense – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Heavy snow increases our expectations for favorable economic year, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''2020 will be fertile year and not only in agricultural sense'', he wrote.




