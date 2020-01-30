Updated: Soldier dies in Artsakh by firing at himself

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Vahram Avagyan fired at his own chest from his AKM rifle, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan said.

A criminal case has been initiated.

The incident took place on January 30, at 13:15.

UPDATES:

16:58 - Artsakh authorities said the base where the incident happened was not at the border and the fatal shooting was not caused by enemy fire.

It’s not yet confirmed that it has been a suicide.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan