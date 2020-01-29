Meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs over in Geneva

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Geneva meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov is over, the spokesperson of the MFA Armenia Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS, adding that it will continue on January 30.

"A press release will be issued based on the resultsof the meeting. We have already mentioned that a broad scope of issues referring to the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict is on the agenda of the meeting", she said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan