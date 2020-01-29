Japan, US begin evacuation of nationals from Wuhan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Japan has begun evacuating its citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city which is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus.

A Japanese special flight airlifted 206 nationals from Wuhan and landed in Haneda airport. All passengers were screened and did not have any symptoms, however all on board will pass additional tests. Japan intends to send two additional planes to evacuate remaining citizens.

Meanwhile, the United States is planning to evacuate consulate personnel and nationals from Wuhan.

France, Germany and other countries have also said they are planning to evacuate their citizens currently in lockdown.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan