Road condition
10:24, 29 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 29 as of 10:00 some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is open for the passenger vehicles.
Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for all types of cars.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use winter tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version