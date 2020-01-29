Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 29 as of 10:00 some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is open for the passenger vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for all types of cars.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan