President Sarkissian participates in event on Army Day in Ararat  

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in a festive event dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Armed Forces. The Army Day, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

Armen Sarkissian laid flowers at the monument of National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh Vazgen Sargsyan and honored his memory. Afterwards, President Sarkissian participated in the solemn session on the 28th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan