Activist Narek Malyan arrested

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. A video posted online purportedly shows public activist, founder of the VETO initiative Narek Malyan being arrested by masked officers.

The video was filmed and posted online by former lawmaker Mihran Hakobyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




