Yerevan City Council’s My Step faction convenes urgent session

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The My Step faction of the Yerevan City Council convened an urgent session regarding its member Henrik Hartenyan’s recent post of the photo of niece of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan on his social account.

The faction will make a statement after today’s session.

On January 26 My Step faction member of the Yerevan City Council Henrik Hartenyan posted the photo of Sara Tovmasyan user on his Facebook story and wrote that this page belongs to the daughter of CC President Hrayr Tovmasyan.

Following this the My Step faction of the City Council issued a statement strongly condemning any manifestation of hate speech and apologizing for the incident.

