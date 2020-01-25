Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 January

Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire with 700 shots fired in one week

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military breached the Artsakh ceasefire nearly 130 times between January 19-25, firing more than 700 shots from different caliber firearms in the direction of Artsakh’s troops, according to the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.

“The Defense Army vanguard military bases maintain the upper hand in the frontline and continue confidently carrying out their combat duty”, the ministry said.

