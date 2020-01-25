Special Investigations Service recovered 4,3 billion drams in 2019 criminal proceedings

KAPAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. During 2019 the Special Investigations Service’s actions have recovered 4 billion 331,9 million drams in various cases, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his 100 Facts about New Armenia, Part III news conference on January 25.

“The money recovered last year alone is seven times more than the service’s recovered money during the last 11 years altogether, which totaled 597,6 million drams,” the PM said.

Pashinyan also noted that as a result of the State Revenue Committee’s legal function on tackling tax evasion 50,9 billion drams was collected to the state budget in 2019 – 60% more than in 2018, and 90% more than in 2017.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan