Sarkissian congratulates Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of China Xi Jinping on the Chinese New Year, the Spring Festival.

“The Spring Festival is traditionally a holiday of family reunion and warmth. Let it bring joy and happiness to all families,” the Armenian President said in a letter addressed to Xi Jinping, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Sarkissian also emphasized that Armenia attaches great importance to the stable and coherent strengthening and deepening of the friendly relations and close cooperation with China.

