Deputy Economy Minister to be sacked
YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order on relieving Deputy Minister of Economy Artak Kamalyan from duties effective from January 31.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
