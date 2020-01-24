Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Deputy Economy Minister to be sacked

Deputy Economy Minister to be sacked

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order on relieving Deputy Minister of Economy Artak Kamalyan from duties effective from January 31.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration