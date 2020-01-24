Prince Charles visits Armenian church in Bethlehem

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Charles, Prince of Wales has visited the Armenian Church of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity on January 24, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasaryan said on Facebook.

Grand Sacristan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Archbishop Sevan Gharibian greeted Prince Charles at the church. On behalf of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the archbishop thanked Prince Charles for the visit and gifted him an Armenian ceramic plate.

The archbishop also presented to Prince Charles the history of Armenian presence in the Holy Land.

“His Eminence also remembered the famous sentence of Hitler “Who after all remembers the Armenian Genocide?” And hoped that instead of might the justice will become right”, Baghdasaryan said.

