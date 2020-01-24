Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Ural Airlines Yekaterinburg-Yerevan flight returns to airport amid landing gear malfunction signal

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. An Ural Airlines Airbus A320 carrying 65 passengers and 5 crew members en route from Yekaterinburg to Yerevan was forced to return and head back to the Russian city after instrumentation signaled a landing gear malfunction, RIA Novosti reported.

The plane landed safely. No injuries were reported.

The malfunction signal sounded shortly after takeoff. The flight took off two hours later.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




