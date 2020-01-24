Lawmakers approve at first reading tuition fee compensations for employed students

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers approved at first reading the bill on compensating employed students their tuition fees with income taxes.

The bill is authored by parliament majority leader Lilit Makunts and MP Sisak Gabrielyan.

The draft law proposes to return the income taxes of students who are studying in under graduate and post graduate programs and are simultaneously employed. The income taxes will be returned as compensation for their tuition fees.

The bill passed first reading unanimously.

The list of professions that will be eligible will be defined by the government.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan