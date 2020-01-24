Authorities search Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan’s apartment in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigations Service is conducting a search operation in Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan’s apartment in downtown Yerevan.
Tovmasyan’s lawyer Amram Makinyan confirmed the news to ARMENPRESS but did not elaborate.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
