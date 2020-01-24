Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Authorities search Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan’s apartment in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigations Service is conducting a search operation in Constitutional Court Chairman Hrayr Tovmasyan’s apartment in downtown Yerevan.

Tovmasyan’s lawyer Amram Makinyan confirmed the news to ARMENPRESS but did not elaborate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




