Death toll in China’s new coronavirus outbreak reaches 26

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China has reached 26, and 849 people have been infected, China's National Health Commission said, reports TASS.

Earlier reports said 25 people died in the coronavirus outbreak, and a total of 830 cases of infection were confirmed. Two deaths from the new coronavirus were registered outside of China's Hubei province where the outbreak was initially registered - one in Hebei province and one in the city of Suihua in the north-eastern Heilongjong province bordering Russia.

A total of 177 people infected with the new coronavirus remain in critical condition, while 34 people left hospitals after receiving treatment. Moreover, 1,072 suspected cases of new coronavirus have been registered.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection — coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as the elderly and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.

Several cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in other countries — three in Thailand, two in each Vietnam, Japan and outh Korea, and one each in Singapore and the United States.