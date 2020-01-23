Erebuni Plaza gunman detained, criminal case initiated

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case has been initiated over the shooting in Yerevan’s Erebuni Plaza business center, ARMENPRESS reports head of the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan said.

At 14:45, January 23, Yerevan police received a shots fired call in the Erebuni Plaza Business Center. No one has been injured. The gunman surrendered to the Police after talks with the acting Police Chief of Armenia Arman Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan