Erebuni Plaza gunman’s identity revealed – allegedly Kocharyan’s supporter

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. News outlets have revealed the identity of the gunman who earlier today opened fire in Erebuni Plaza business center. ARMENPRESS reports “Hraparak” news outlet writes that the gunman’s name is Artur Torosyan.

“Examining his Facebook page it can be assessed that he is the supporter of Robert Kocharyan. Back in August 2019 he made a post, hoping that Kocharyan will be soon in freedom”, the news outlet writes, noting that he has many Facebook friends among other supporters of the former jailed President Robert Kocharyan.

At 14:45, January 23, Yerevan police received a shots fired call in the Erebuni Plaza Business Center. No one has been injured. The gunman surrendered to the Police after talks with the acting Police Chief of Armenia Arman Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan