“Any manifestation of violence is inadmissible” – PM reacts to Erebuni Plaza shooting
16:25, 23 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reacted to the shooting in a business center in Yerevan on January 23.
“Any manifestation of violence, for any reason or grounds, is inadmissible. No to violence! Violence-free Armenia!” he said on Facebook.
A shooter opened gunfire inside the Erebuni Plaza Business Center on January 23. No injuries were reported. The suspect surrendered his firearm and was apprehended.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version