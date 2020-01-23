Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

“Any manifestation of violence is inadmissible” – PM reacts to Erebuni Plaza shooting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reacted to the shooting in a business center in Yerevan on January 23.

“Any manifestation of violence, for any reason or grounds, is inadmissible. No to violence! Violence-free Armenia!” he said on Facebook.

A shooter opened gunfire inside the Erebuni Plaza Business Center on January 23. No injuries were reported. The suspect surrendered his firearm and was apprehended.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




