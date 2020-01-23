Armenian, Dutch FMs discuss peaceful settlement process of NK conflict in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok discussed the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during their meeting in Yerevan, the Armenian FM told reporters during a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart.

“I introduced my counterpart on the latest developments around the peace process. In this context I want to highlight the balanced position of the Netherlands which supports exclusively the peaceful resolution of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format”, the FM said.

Asked whether there is any information regarding the negotiations being held to enable relatives of Azerbaijanis who are imprisoned in Artsakh and Armenians who are in Azerbaijani captivity to carry out mutual visits, the Armenian FM said: “This is an agenda issue over which I hope to finalize the necessary actions which will allow to conduct such a humanitarian initiative. I hope it plays its role in the context of mutual trust measures. I want to notice the sensitivity over this issue, finding the formats is quite difficult, but we hope we will be able to finalize it. I think we should continue thinking, finding solutions. For me, eventually returning our compatriots to Armenia is a priority task”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan