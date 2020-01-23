Armenia recorded highest progress within CIS states in Corruption Perceptions Index 2019

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. According to the Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2019 Armenia recorded the highest progress wihtin the CIS countries, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“The Index includes 180 countries, the highest progress within the CIS countries has been recorded by Armenia, scoring 42 from 100, against the previous 35, and capturing the 77th rank compared to the previous 105th. In other words, we recorded a progress by 28 points. The report says after the 2018 Revolution and formation of a new government Armenia has demonstrated promising developments in advancing anticorruption policy reforms. Despite these improvements, nontransparent public operations remain impediments to ending corruption in the country. The report added that time and resources will be required for ending corruption, and the public should have a higher trust in judiciary and law enforcement”, the PM said.

