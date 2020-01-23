Armenia climbs in The Economist Democracy Index

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Economist has published its Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index 2019, surveying 167 countries across the world.

According to the survey, Armenia climbed from the 103rd spot in 2018 to the 86th spot in 2019. With a total of 5,54 score, Armenia is ranked among “hybrid regimes” in the index.

The index rates the state of democracy in different countries based on five measures—electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, democratic political culture and civil liberties.

Countries are ranked in 4 categories: Full Democracy, Flawed Democracy, Hybrid Regime and Authoritarian Regime.

In the 2019 report, Armenia’s neighboring Georgia and Iran are 89th and 151st respectively. The other two neighbors – Azerbaijan and Turkey – are ranked 147th and 110th respectively.

Highest scoring full democracies in the report are Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, Finland, Ireland, Denmark, Canada, Australia and Switzerland.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan