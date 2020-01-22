Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-20

YEREVAN, 22 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.43 drams to 478.90 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.58 drams to 531.24 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.73 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.35 drams to 625.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 157.83 drams to 23885.35 drams. Silver price down by 1.33 drams to 276.91 drams. Platinum price down by 352.78 drams to 15304.61 drams.