Greece elects first woman president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Greece voted today in favor of candidacy of Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou for the position of president of the republic, reports TASS.

Before election 63-year-old Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou was serving as head of Greece's top administrative court, the Council of State.

She is the first woman in the country’s history to hold a highest position.

Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou is a senior judge with an expertise in environmental and constitutional law.

Although the president is nominally the head of the Greek state and commander-in-chief, the post is largely ceremonial, France 24 reported.

