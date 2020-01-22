Armen Sarkissian meets with President of Iraqi Kurdistan in Davos, Switzerland

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with President of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani in Davos on the sidelines of World Economic Forum, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian said Armenia closely follows the ongoing developments in the Middle East and is attaching importance to the development of relations with friendly Iraq, including the Iraqi Kurdistan, adding that the country will continue boosting and deepening the ties also with Iraqi Kurdistan in the context of the dynamic relations of the two countries. As a key factor contributing to this Armen Sarkissian mentioned the presence of Armenians, who bring their contribution to the development of Iraqi Kurdistan by living there.

The sides highlighted IT, creative education, tourism and e-governance as possible areas for cooperation. President Sarkissian said the Armenian side is ready to share its experience in the field of e-governance.

In addition to development of commercial ties, the officials also highlighted higher education as a prospective area.

