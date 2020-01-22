Armenia outlaws “thieves-in-law” by passing new anti-mafia bill

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted at final reading the bill on criminalizing any association with criminal subculture.

The amendments to the Criminal Procedures Code of Armenia and the Criminal Code of Armenia passed with 73 votes in favor, 20 against and 15 present. The opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party announced it would vote present.

The new law envisages criminal liability for “granting or receiving criminal hierarchic status”. Creating a group of criminal subculture, leading it, or participating in it will also be criminalized. The law aims at tackling the organized crime bosses known as “thieves-in-law” and other mafia-related activities such as racketeering.

“Creating or leading a group of criminal subculture” will be a criminal offense punishable by 5-10 years imprisonment with the possibility of asset confiscation. Aggravated cases such as the involvement of minors, or committing the crime by abuse of official position or in the military or by a convicted prisoner, will be punishable by a 8-12 years imprisonment with the possibility of asset confiscation.

