President Sarkissian, PM Gakharia exchange views on Armenian-Georgian relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia, in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

PM Gakharia conveyed the warm greetings of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to the Armenian President.

President Sarkissian and PM Gakharia exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian relations. They stated that the two countries have a very broad spectrum and a huge potential for cooperation. They attached importance to taking practical actions and implementing joint programs.

The officials said they see a great cooperation potential in high technologies, agriculture, food industry, tourism and other spheres.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan