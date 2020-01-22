Parliament session – LIVE  

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament session kicked off on January 22.

During today’s session the MPs will debate a number of bills and legislative packages at the first and second hearings.

The lawmakers will also vote on the bills discussed during the January 21 session.

Q&A session is also expected today with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Cabinet members.

