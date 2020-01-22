Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Parliament session – LIVE  

Parliament session – LIVE  

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament session kicked off on January 22.

During today’s session the MPs will debate a number of bills and legislative packages at the first and second hearings.

The lawmakers will also vote on the bills discussed during the January 21 session.

Q&A session is also expected today with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Cabinet members.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration