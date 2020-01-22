Armenian President meets with CEO of Qatar Investment Authority in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with CEO of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the recent effective visits of the Armenian President to the State of Qatar and the agreements reached, stating that the opening of Armenia’s Embassy in Qatar, the abolishment of visa regime, as well as the presence of direct air communication are good preconditions for boosting the business ties between the two countries. They talked about the cooperation directions and implementation opportunities of investment programs, in particular considering healthcare, science, education, technologies, food safety, tourism as prospective fields.

The QIA is implementing investment programs both inside and outside the country. The volume of assets managed by the QIA amounts to nearly 335 billion USD. The QIA CEO said they are interested in developing the economic ties with Armenia and are ready to cooperate with the country’s respective structures.

The QIA was founded by the State of Qatar in 2005 to strengthen the country's economy by diversifying into new asset classes. Headquartered in Doha, the QIA is structured to operate at the very highest levels of global investing.



