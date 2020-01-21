My small Christian country and UAE can spread tolerance across globe - President of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Increased interaction among smaller nations such as Armenia, the oldest Christian state in the world, and the UAE, a young Muslim nation, which have "strong values," will help spread the idea of tolerance across the globe, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with the Emirates News Agency.

"Somehow we have to find deeper understanding, dialogue and correlation among smaller nations that are intact ... that are successful ... that have similar values. We have strong values and we can show the world that we all can live in harmony and friendship," The President said, highly appreciating UAE’s propaganda for tolerance.

"I do not see a reason why we cannot work together [with those neighbours], developing the wonderful ideas that come from our beliefs and religions to make them be valued and respected by others," the president stressed.

He emphasized that Armenia is the oldest Christian country in the world. "We have four neighbours and in three of them [Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran] majority of the population lives in Islamic values. One of them is Christian-majority: Georgia," he noted.

Armen Sarkissian thanked the leadership of the UAE for taking care of the Armenian community and their churches.