President Sarkissian meets with President of National Council of Switzerland in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of Davos World Economic Forum President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the President of National Council of Switzerland Isabelle Moret, who is also the head of Switzerland-Armenia friendship group.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, recalling with warmth her visit to Armenia 2 years ago, Isabelle Moret noted that the two countries have traditionally formed friendly relations.

The interlocutors referred to the agenda of the Armenian-Swiss relations, highlighted the role of active inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as exchanged views on opportunities for partnership and joint projects in the spheres of high technologies and innovations, science and food safety.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues.

