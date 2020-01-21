‘Basically nothing has been done to tackle the climate crisis’ - Greta Thunberg

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Awareness of the climate crisis had shot up but in other respects, not much had changed, Greta Thunberg in her remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports CNN.

"Pretty much nothing has been done since the global emissions of CO2 has not reduced," the teen activist said. "[I]f you see it from that aspect, what has concretely been done, if you see it from a bigger perspective, basically nothing ... it will require much more than this, this is just the very beginning."