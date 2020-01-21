LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.33% to $1808.00, copper price down by 0.38% to $6306.00, lead price down by 2.42% to $1978.00, nickel price down by 3.20% to $13910.00, tin price up by 0.34% to $17735.00, zinc price down by 0.04% to $2416.00, molybdenum price up by 2.92% to $21782.00, cobalt price stood at $32500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





