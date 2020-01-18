Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-01-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1814.00, copper price stood at $6330.00, lead price stood at $2027.00, nickel price stood at $14370.00, tin price stood at $17675.00, zinc price stood at $2417.00, molybdenum price stood at $21164.00, cobalt price down by 1.52% to $32500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration