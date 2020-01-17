Alvina Gyulumyan elected Vice President of Constitutional Court of Armenia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Alvina Gyulumyan was elected Vice President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia on January 17 in a secret ballot, receiving the votes of the 8 judges who participated in the voting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Constitutional Court.
|
Alvina Gyulumyan was born on 20 January, 1956.
|
1978
|
Graduated from the Law Faculty of Yerevan State University.
|
1978 – 1985
|
Lawyer, Member of the Armenian Association of Advocates.
|
1985 – 1996
|
Judge of the Supreme Court of Armenia.
|
1996 – 2003
|
Judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.
|
According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia on 23 April, 1998, Alvina Gyulumyan was awarded The High Judicial Qualification of a Judge.
|
1998 – 2001
|
Member of the State Commission on Constitutional Amendments.
|
1997 – 1999
|
Member of the State Commission on Judicial Reforms in Armenia.
|
1997 – 2003
|
President of the Association of Judges of the Republic of Armenia.
|
2001 – 2003
|
Lecturer at the Yerevan State Linguistic University after V. Brusov /human rights/.
|
2003 – 2014
|
Judge at the European Court of Human Rights elected with respect to Armenia.
|
2012-2014
|
Vice-President of the Third Section at the European Court of Human Rights.
|
2014
|
Judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.