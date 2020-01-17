Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 January

Alvina Gyulumyan elected Vice President of Constitutional Court of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Alvina Gyulumyan was elected Vice President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia on January 17 in a secret ballot, receiving the votes of the 8 judges who participated in the voting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Constitutional Court.

Alvina Gyulumyan was born on 20 January, 1956.

1978 

Graduated from the Law Faculty of Yerevan State University.

1978 – 1985

Lawyer, Member of the Armenian Association of Advocates.

1985 – 1996 

Judge of the Supreme Court of Armenia.

1996 – 2003

Judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia on 23 April, 1998, Alvina Gyulumyan was awarded The High Judicial Qualification of a Judge.

1998 – 2001

Member of the State Commission on Constitutional Amendments.

1997 – 1999

Member of the State Commission on Judicial Reforms in Armenia.

1997 – 2003

President of the Association of Judges of the Republic of Armenia.

2001 – 2003  

Lecturer at the Yerevan State Linguistic University after V. Brusov /human rights/.

2003 – 2014

 Judge at the European Court of Human Rights elected with respect to Armenia.

2012-2014

Vice-President of the Third Section at the European Court of Human Rights.

2014

Judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

 




