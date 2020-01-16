Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Armenian FM considers cooperation with Russia very effective

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan considers the cooperation with Russia very effective, the minister told reporters today in Yerevan asked whether the change of the Russian government can affect the relations with Armenia.

“The Armenian-Russian relations have a very firm base and quite a rich agenda. Our actions in this rich agenda and all formats are very effective and active, and we continue working”, he said.

On January 15 the Russian government announced its resignation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




