Armenian President meets Chairman of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation in Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit, met in Abu Dhabi with Chairman of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, founding member of ALNOWAIS Investments Nasser Al Nowais, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The company operates in hotel, real estate, infrastructures and energy fields. It has a major experience in implementation of various renewable energy programs.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the cooperation opportunities in the aforementioned sectors.

