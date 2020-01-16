Armenian justice minister, US Ambassador discuss anti-corruption and police reforms

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan hosted today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and her delegation, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Badasyan thanked the Ambassador for the support provided and the effective cooperation in 2019 and expressed confidence that the mutual partnership will further develop in 2020.

The minister introduced the ongoing anti-corruption and police reforms to the guests.

The US Ambassador highly valued the opportunity of meeting with the justice minister and getting introduced on the reforms agenda of the Armenian government, adding that the US government is happy for having an opportunity to provide support to Armenia helping to push forward the large-scale reforms in the police system and form new anti-corruption institutions.

