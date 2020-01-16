Pashinyan congratulates Malta’s new PM on election

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela on his election, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letter, the Armenian PM said: “I warmly congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of Malta. I wish you new success in your responsible mission aimed at the prosperity and welfare of the Republic of Malta.

Armenia attaches great importance to further strengthening and deepening of friendly ties with Malta in various areas. I am confident that under your tenure the bilateral partnership agenda will be supplemented with new programs and initiatives with joint efforts for the benefit of our peoples”.

