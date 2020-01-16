Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 16 as of 08:40 some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is closed for trucks, but is open for the remaining vehicles.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

