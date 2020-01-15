Manvel Grigoryan released from jail on signature bond

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan has changed the preventive measure of former board chairman of Yerkrapah Volunteers Union Manvel Grigoryan. He has been released from jail on signature bond not to leave the country.

The decision was made based on the health condition of Manvel Grigoryan.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of firearms, embezzlement of more than 101 million drams in property, tax evasion amounting to more than 1 billion drams, misappropriation of state funds of more than 1 billion drams and extortion of 37 million drams.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan