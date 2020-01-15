Gulf News includes Armenia in top touristic directions
18:28, 15 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. UAE’s Gulf News has presented the best touristic directions for 2020. ARMENPRESS reports Armenia is included in the list.
The author of the article presents the countries with photos. Writing about Armenia the author presented the photos of Lake Sevan and Tsakhadzor.
Pakistan, Austria and Italy have also found place in the article.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
