PM at Civil Contract party HQ for Board meeting
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract party has convened a Board meeting at its headquarters in Yerevan.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is a member of the party’s board, is in attendance.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
